Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen set to stay at Ferrari, says president Sergio Marchionne

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 00:01
Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen set to stay at Ferrari, says president Sergio Marchionne
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished one-two for the second time this season as Vettel took the chequered flag at Hungaroring on Sunday.

Ahead of Formula One's European summer break, championship leader Vettel extended his lead to 14 points over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton by securing 25 points in Budapest.

Hamilton was given a free pass by his team when he was trailing teammate Valtteri Bottas, to put pressure on Raikkonen.

The Briton kept his promise by letting Bottas overtake him in the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Bottas finished third, while the three-time champion Hamilton secured fourth place.

For Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne the cordial relationship shared by Vettel and Raikkonen has proved to be a good fit for the Italian team.

Answering questions from reporters Marchionne hinted that both were likely to stay, with an announcement expected at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in early September.

"I think I have been public on the Sebastian issue, if he wants to stay he is more than welcome to stay," said Marchionne.

"And in the case of Kimi, we are pretty well sure... we know he wants to stay. Hopefully, we will bring them on soon."

The four-time world champion Vettel has won four races this year, including Sunday's victory in his 50th outing with the team, and with his championship lead can afford to relax during the August break.

"It's a dream," said Vettel after Sunday's win.

"I want to win, It's where you want to be. Our mission is to get back to the top and, obviously, we have had a great year and we have a great car."

