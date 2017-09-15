close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sebastian Vettel refusing to buy into Singapore favourite hype

The German heads into the weekend smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who led team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant one-two at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 08:31
Sebastian Vettel refusing to buy into Singapore favourite hype
Courtesy: Reuters

Singapore: Sebastian Vettel isn't expecting the Singapore Grand Prix to be a Sunday evening cruise through the city-state’s floodlit streets, despite being tipped as favourite for victory at the Marina Bay circuit.

The German heads into the weekend smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who led team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant one-two at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix.

The result, a disappointing display for Ferrari in front of their passionate tifosi, also cost Vettel the overall championship lead he had enjoyed all year, handing Hamilton a three-point advantage instead.

But Singapore’s tight turns are expected to play to the strengths of Vettel's Ferrari, with the team dominant at similar layouts in Monaco and Hungary, and the German is expected to add an unprecedented fifth victory to his already unmatched tally of Singapore wins.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, though, the four-time champion was refusing to buy into the hype.

"In theory it should be a bit better here than at Monza but I think it will be close," said Vettel.

"We have seen that it's very close no matter where we go, also on the tracks that definitely suit Mercedes or definitely suit Ferrari."

The 30-year-old cited two examples.

At Monaco Kimi Raikkonen led a Ferrari front-row lockout in qualifying but third-placed Bottas set a time within a tenth of the Finn's benchmark.

Meanwhile, at Belgium's Spa Francorchamps, Mercedes were expected to dominate but Vettel remained in hot pursuit of Hamilton all the way through the race.

"I go with what we have, what I will feel tomorrow at the track and the car that I have then under me," said Vettel.

Mercedes have a chequered history at the Singapore track, winning last year with retired champion Nico Rosberg, but failing to even finish on the podium in 2015.

Nevertheless, Hamilton - who became the season's first back-to-back winner following his triumph in Monza - is up for a fight.

"It's not going to be the easiest of weekends, but man I'm coming with positivity and with the plan of winning this race," said the Briton, who has won in Singapore twice.

"We have worked as hard as we can to understand the car and we come here with a full attack."

TAGS

MercedesLewis HamiltonValtteri BottasFerrariSebastian VettelSingapore GPFormula OneF1 newssports news

From Zee News

India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith&#039;s teams to battle for top spot in ICC ODI rankings
cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith's te...

BCCI may tweak South Africa tour schedule as Ravi Shastri demands break for Team India
cricket

BCCI may tweak South Africa tour schedule as Ravi Shastri d...

Arsenal win after crowd trouble, Andre Silva fires AC Milan to victory
Football

Arsenal win after crowd trouble, Andre Silva fires AC Milan...

Gareth Bale backed by Real Madrid team mates to overcome crowd jeers
Football

Gareth Bale backed by Real Madrid team mates to overcome cr...

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan&#039;s suspension ends
cricket

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan's suspension ends

Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Australia in semis
Tennis

Davis Cup: France take on depleted Serbia, Belgium host Aus...

Fernando Alonso to decide future after McLaren’s Renault switch
Other Sports

Fernando Alonso to decide future after McLaren’s Renault sw...

FIFA announces simplified format for 2018 World Cup draw
Football

FIFA announces simplified format for 2018 World Cup draw

Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue&#039;s fightback on Day 2
cricket

Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video