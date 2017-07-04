close
Sebastian Vettel to face no further punishment after Azerbaijan GP collision

The German was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race after being found guilty of dangerous driving.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 00:15
London: Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel will face no further sanction for his 'road rage' collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the governing FIA said on Monday.

The German, a four times world champion, was given a 10 second stop-and-go penalty during the race for angrily banging wheels with his Mercedes rival while they were behind the safety car.

The International Autmobile Federation said Vettel, who turned 30 on Monday, attended a meeting at its Paris headquarters.

He admitted full responsibility, apologised and also "committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events."

The governing body said that "in light of these developments, FIA President Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed."

Championship leader Vettel accused Hamilton of 'brake-testing' - deliberately slowing in front of him - as they prepared for a restart behind a safety car.

Vettel then pulled alongside Hamilton and drove his car into the Mercedes so they banged wheels.

The German was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty during the race after being found guilty of dangerous driving.

Hamilton, who was cleared of any wrongdoing, said Vettel's driving was "disgusting" and "not sportsman's conduct".

Vettel finished a place ahead of Hamilton in fourth extending his championship lead to 14 points after the Briton was forced to pit to change a loose head restraint.

Sebastian VettelFormula OneFormula 1F1Lewis HamiltonAzerbaijan GP

