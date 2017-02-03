Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari switch was a mistake: F1 legend Gerhard Berger

Johannesburg: Formula One legend Gerhard Berger believes four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel`s switch from Red Bull to Ferrari in 2015 was a big mistake.

Comparing the Vettel`s move to the famous Italian marquee to that of his mentor Michael Schumacher`s switch two decades ago, Berger said that the 29-year-old should have made the change by taking key figures of Red Bull with him.

"But Michael had Benetton people in his luggage. Sebastian should have made the move to Ferrari only as Michael did, by taking key figures from Red Bull with him," Sport24 quoted Berger as saying.

It is observed that if Ferrari does not considerably improve its performance in 2017, the German driver might consider switching to Mercedes once his current contract with the team expires.

"I do not see that there will be much change in Ferrari for 2017. So in that case Vettel would have to make a decision," Berger, who had two separate stints driving for Ferrari in the 80s and 90s, insisted .