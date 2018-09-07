हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Serena Williams

Serena Williams defeats Anastasija Sevastova, advances to US Open final

The tennis legend defeated Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 to reach her 9th singles final in Flushing Meadows.

ANI photo

NEW YORK: American tennis player Serena Williams on Thursday beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, making it to the finals at the US Open. The tennis legend defeated Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 to reach her 9th singles final in Flushing Meadows.

Williams swept past into the final of the US Open to sit one win away from a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. She will contest her first final since 2014.

Williams walked off Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a wave and twirl to await the winner of the other semi-final between Japan`s Naomi Osaka and American Madison Keys, who lost last year`s final to Sloane Stephens.

Just seven months and seven tournaments removed from returning to competition following the birth of her first child, Williams was back at her best and needed just 66 minutes to beat the 19th seeded Latvian and reach her 31st Grand Slam final.

A win on Saturday would also give the 36-year-old American a seventh U.S. Open title, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for the most in the Open era.

(With inputs from Reuters)

