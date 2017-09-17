Sergio Perez stays with Esteban Ocon at Force India in 2018
Perez, who had been linked with other teams including Renault who have now opted for Spaniard Carlos Sainz, said staying was always his priority.
Singapore: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez will stay at Force India next season in an unchanged line-up with Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the team said in a statement on Sunday.
"Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One," said the fourth-placed team`s co-owner and principal Vijay Mallya.
"It's a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I'm proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come," he said.