Sergio Perez stays with Esteban Ocon at Force India in 2018

Singapore: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez will stay at Force India next season in an unchanged line-up with Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the team said in a statement on Sunday.

"Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One," said the fourth-placed team`s co-owner and principal Vijay Mallya.

Perez, who had been linked with other teams including Renault who have now opted for Spaniard Carlos Sainz, said staying was always his priority.

"It's a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I'm proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come," he said.