Sharath Kamal-led Indian table tennis squad leaves for CWG Gold Coast

New Delhi: A nine-member table tennis squad, led by triple-gold medallist Sharath Kamal, on Friday left for Gold Coast to take part in the Commonwealth Games beginning April 4.

Men's coach Massimo Costantini and women's coach Soumyadeep Roy along with two support staff (a masseur and physio) are also part of the contingent.

The team members, after arriving from their respective hometowns, headed straight to the send-off dinner organised in honour of the contingent.

Key player Soumyajit Ghosh was dropped from the squad in the 11th hour after he was accused of raping an 18-year-old, a charge he has denied.

Costantini, however, was still confident about India's chances.

"I am expecting the teams to win at least four medals. All players are in good shape which is an indication of the level of preparation. I am positive and so are the team members," said the coach.

India had a poor outing in Glasgow four years ago when it returned with just one medal.

Team members: Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, A. Amalraj, Harmeet Desai

Women: Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, Suthirta Mukherjee. Coaches: Massimo Costantini and Soumyadeep Roy. Support staff: Amarjit Singh (masseur) and Kishore Dey (physio).