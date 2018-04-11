Sharath Kamal survives scare to enter pre-quarters at CWG 2018

Gold Coast: India's top paddler Sharath Kamal on Wednesday survived a mighty scare against world no. 488 Javen Choong of Malyaisa, scraping through 4-3 in the men's singles round of 32 at the Commonwealth Games.

Sharath, who won the singles gold in the 2006 Melbourne edition, lost the momentum after winning the first three games. However, the world no. 48 did just enough to outlast Choong 11-2 11-5 11-4 7-11 11-13 6-11 11-7.

Also advanced in the singles draw was his doubles partner G Sathiyan. The world no. 46 beat Muhammad Rameez of Pakistan 11-5 11-3 11-5 11-3.

In the women's singles, Mouma Das beat Elodie Ho Wan Kau of Mauritius 11-6 11-1 11-8 11-7 and Madhurika Patkar overcame Trinidad and Tobago's Rheann Chung 11-7 14-12 11-9 11-2 11-9 to advance to the round of 16.

In the men's doubles, Sharath and Sathiyan comfortably progressed to the round of 16 after they thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.

The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2 11-5 11-6.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil defeated Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6 11-5 11-7 in another men's doubles round of 32 match.

In the women's doubles, Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius' Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3 11-4 11-4.

In the mixed doubles, the experienced pairing of Das and Sharath beat Sri Lanka's Sirisena Rohan andMadurangi Ishara 11-6 4-11 11-9 11-5 even as Sathiyan and Manika Batra notched up a comfortable victory against Malaysia's 11-7 11-8 13-11.

Sanil and Madhurika also registered a 11-5 11-8 11-5 win against Jayasingha Mudiyanselage Buwaneka and Warusawithana Erandi of Sri Lanka.

However, the combo of Sahasrabudhe Pooja and Desai Harmeet went down to Malaysia's Choong and Lyne Karen 6-11 6-11 11-3 9-11.