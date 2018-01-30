Shiva Keshavan gets sponsor for Winter Olympics preparation

New Delhi: Just days before featuring in his sixth Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, India's top luger Shiva Keshavan has got a morale booster as he has got assurance from his sponsors of their continued support that will help him prepare for the Games.

Hero Electronix and Hero FinCorp said they would continue to sponsor Keshavan during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. They have been supporting Shiva for the last couple of years as he participated and won several medals at the international level.

The Winter Olympics will be held from February 9 to 25.

Ujjwal Munjal, Founder-Director of Hero Electronix, said, "Shiva's story is truly awe-inspiring and his passion inspiring. He exemplifies pursuing the uncharted path and has made strides in a sport like Luge, where he has been the sole participant from India for decades. We are proud of our association with Shiva and salute his sportsmanship and wish him the best as he prepares to represent India."

Keshavan said, "Representing India at Winter Olympics is a huge responsibility and an even bigger honour. I want to thank my sponsors. If it were not for their support and my well-wishers, I would not be doing what I am doing right now."