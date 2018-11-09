हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shooting

Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary makes India, his parents proud with Asian Airgun gold

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Thursday won a gold medal in 10m air pistol junior men’s event of the Asian Airgun championship in Kuwait.

Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary makes India, his parents proud with Asian Airgun gold
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Thursday won a gold medal in 10m air pistol junior men’s event of the Asian Airgun championship in Kuwait. Reacting to his achievement, parents of the shooter said that they had already expected him to win a gold medal.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the achievement of their son, Saurabh’s parents, who live in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, said, “He has made all of us proud. We had expected that he would win gold medal.”

This was Saurabh’s fourth individual gold medal in as many months.

The 16-year-old, son of a farmer based in Meerut, first combined with compatriots Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain to log a total of 1731 to win the team gold and fetched the individual gold with 239.8 in the eight-man individual final to finish with two gold medals.

Saurabh won the gold medal at the Asian Games in August, besides bagging golds at the World Shooting Championships in September and the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina last month.

Arjun (237.7) secured the silver medal after finishing second, while Chinese Taipei's Huang Wei-Te clinched the bronze with a score of 218.0 to deny India a clean sweep.

Anmol finished fourth with a score of 195.1. The Indian trio missed the World and Asian Junior record by a mere point.

Youth Olympic champion Manu Bhaker, however, missed out on an individual medal by finishing fourth in the 10m air pistol final with a score of 196.4.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Tags:
ShootingSaurabh ChaudharyAsian Airgun Championship

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close