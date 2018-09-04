Shot Putt Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor's father dies before he could show him his Asian Games Gold medal

Tejinderpal Singh Toor was on his way back after winning Gold for India in Shot Putt at the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia. However, even before he could his hometown, he got the unfortunate news of his father's death.

Tweeting about the demise of Toor's father, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted: "AFI is in deep shock. We just received Tejinder Toor our Shot Putt ASIAN Gold Medalist at the airport and at the same time received the sad news of the passing on of Tejinder’s beloved father. May is soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to him and his family."

AFI is in deep shock.We received Tejinder Toor,our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father's demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family. pic.twitter.com/ZmtAvrhh3r — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 4, 2018

Karam Singh, the father of the 23-year-old was fighting with cancer for a long time. It was his last wish to hold the Gold medal that Tejinder had won in his hands. Tejinder too was extremely eager to share his excitement with his family but after he landed at the Delhi airport and was on his way to Moga in Punjab, he received the heartbreaking news.

After winning the Gold medal, Tajinder had dedicated his victory to his family. "This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today," he had said.

He also said that his family never pressured him to attend to his father at the hospital and his friends took care of all hospital formalities in his absence. "I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala. Now I will meet my dad but I will be there for only two days. I have to get ready for the next challenge," he had said.