Shubhankar Kumar, Jyoti Randhawa to take part in PGTI year-ending Championship

Kolkata: India's youngest European Tour title winner Shubhankar Sharma will join the likes of Jyoti Randhawa and SSP Chawrasia in a star-studded field for the Rs 1.5 crore PGTI year-ending championship starting here on December 21.

Shubhankar, who won the Joburg Open today, will also have Indian sponsor invites like Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar, Rahil Gangjee for company at the event.

Defending champion Pariya Junhasavasdikul may have pulled out pursuing a career in aviation, but the championship will see the biggest lot of foreign entries.

Those who will be in action include Australia's Adam Blyth and Daniel Fox, Japan's Masahiro Kawamura and Singapore's Choo Tze-Huang. The quartet has six International titles among them.

Bangladesh's Mohammad Siddikur Rahman, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour and Japanese golfers Shotaro Wada and Yuwa Kosaihira will also compete for the biggest prize purse of the season.

The sixth edition of the meet will be a 72-hole stroke- play championship and there will be no cut applied after 36 holes.

All players will be guaranteed prize money. The Pro-Am event preceding the tournament will be played on December 19 and 20.

"We have had an extraordinary 2017 PGTI season with the likes of youngsters Udayan Mane, Honey Baisoya raising the bar and competing hard against the seasoned professionals such as Shamim Khan and Harendra Gupta," PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said.