Shubhankar Sharma, Arjun Atwal best Indians at T-25th in China Open

Sharma, winner of two European Tour titles this season, had five birdies and an eagle on Par-4 tenth hole. But he also gave away three bogeys for a 68. (Reuters)

Beijing: Shubhankar Sharma and Arjun Atwal emerged as the best Indians after carding a matching four-under 68 to be Tied-25th after the third round of the Volvo China Open on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who at one stage rose to Tied-2nd after being four-under through eight holes, courted disaster on the back nine with one triple and one double and fell to even par despite seven birdies.

Bhullar is now Tied-49th. Khalin Joshi (73) was Tied-64th while Shiv Kapur (76) was T-68th.

Overnight leader Matt Wallace of England battled to a three-under-par 69 to remain atop the leaderboard, sharing the honours with Adrian Otaegui of Spain, who caught up with him with a birdie blitz, following a low-scoring day at the Volvo China Open on Saturday.

Atwal, more than twice Sharma's age, had a nice hat-trick of birdies on the front nine from seventh to ninth and he had six birdies in all against two bogeys.

The 28-year-old Wallace, who won the Hero Indian Open last month, held an overnight one-shot lead. On Saturday he nailed four birdies against a bogey for a three-day total of 12-under-par 204 at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Otaegui matched his efforts after sinking five straight birdies starting from the eighth hole for a flawless 67.

Alexander Bjork of Sweden posted a 67 to share third place with Julien Guerrier of France and Jorge Campillo of Spain, who carded matching 68s, in the US$3.17 million event.

Korean talent Jeunghun Wang and American Sihwan Kim were among those bunched in sixth place on 206 following respective rounds of 68 and 70. 

