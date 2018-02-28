हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddhant Thingalaya to represent India at World Indoor Championship

The 27-year-old specialises in 60 metre and 110 metre hurdles and is currently training in California. 

PTI| Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 16:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Track and field athlete Siddhant Thingalaya will represent India at the World Indoor Championship 2018 starting in Birmingham from Friday. The 27-year-old specialises in 60 metre and 110 metre hurdles and is currently training in California, a media release said.

Thingalaya currently holds the National Record in both 60m indoor hurdles with a timing of 7.70 seconds set at UW preview meet at Seattle in January last year and 110 m hurdles with a time of 13.48 seconds, set at Altis Invitational Meet in the United States held in June 2017.

