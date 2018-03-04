Siddhanth Thingalaya disappoints in IAAF World Indoor Championships

Birmingham: India's Siddhanth Thingalaya finished a disappointing sixth in his 60m hurdles heat in the IAAF World Indoor Championships here.

Thingalaya clocked 7.93seconds in heat number three and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

The top four from each of the four heats and the next four fastest qualify for the semifinals.

The 27-year-old Thingalaya, who trains in the United States, has a personal best of 7.70s which he achieved in Seattle last year. He had run 7.83s in a meet in the US last month.

His arrival was delayed due to visa-related issues and he landed here on March 1 only. He is expected to take part in the 110m hurdles event in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championship which begins in Patiala on Monday.