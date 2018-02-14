Six Indian boxers in final of Asian Games Test event

Jakarta: Six Indian boxers, including youth world champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), advanced to the finals while four others settled for bronze medals to round off a reasonably good day at the Asian Games Test event here.

Shashi and Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the summit stage in the women's draw.

Among the men, India Open gold-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), three-time King's Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg), Shaikh Salman Anwar (52kg) and Ashish (64kg) entered the finals.

Shashi defeated Filipino Riza Pasuit in a split 4-1 decision in her semifinal bout. Awaiting her in the final on Thursday is Thailand's Ratchadaporn Saoto.

Pavitra, on the other hand, defeated South Korean Hwang Hyejung 5-0. She will also face a Thai in Nilawan Techasuep.

In the men's event, Manish, who is also a reigning national champion, sailed past Chinese Taipei's Lai Chu-Yen in a 5-0 triumph. He will square off against Japan's Rentaro Kimura in the gold-medal bout.

Shyam Kumar (49kg) advanced to the final after getting a walkover from his Malaysian opponent Mohammad Fuad Redzuan. He will square off against Indonesian Mario Blasius.

Anwar had to toil hard for a 3-2 win over Japan's Baba Ryusei and he will take on local favourite Rogen Ladon in the summit clash.

Ashish, in contrast, got the better of Indonesia's Libertus Gha with a unanimous verdict. Up next for him is Filipino Sugar Rey Ocana.

Signing off with bronze medals were Muhammed Etash Khan (56kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg), Pawan Kumar (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg).

Etash went down 0-5 to Ryan Moreno of Thailand, while Ritu lost 2-3 to Thanthip Wannaphrom of Thailand.

Later, Pawan was beaten in a 2-3 verdict by Thailand's Saylom Ardee, while Ashish bowed out with a 0-5 loss to Chinese Taipei's Kan Chia-Wei.

