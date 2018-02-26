हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Skier Gus Kenworthy disses Ivanka Trump for attending Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

Ivanka Trump, American president Donald Trump's daughter, was in attendance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea on Sunday and her presence didn't sit well with skier Gus Kenworthy. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 23:46 PM IST
Ivanka Trump appeared to have a good time. (AFP)

The American skier, who had earlier made the headlines at the Games after kissing his gay partner in public, took to Twitter to disapprove of Ivanka's presence. 

Ivanka, who led the US delegation, appeared to have a good time as you can see in the video here.

 

 

While Kenworthy was scathing in his attack on Ivanka, there were many who looked pleased with her enthusiasm and gestures at the event. The fact she stood up and clapped for the athletes of both North Korea and South Korea made her endearing to many.   

Nate Weber,  an Army Green Beret and member of the four-man U.S. bobsled team, appeared to be on the side of Ivanka.  

