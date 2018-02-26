Skier Gus Kenworthy disses Ivanka Trump for attending Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

Ivanka Trump, American president Donald Trump's daughter, was in attendance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea on Sunday and her presence didn't sit well with skier Gus Kenworthy.

The American skier, who had earlier made the headlines at the Games after kissing his gay partner in public, took to Twitter to disapprove of Ivanka's presence.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Ivanka, who led the US delegation, appeared to have a good time as you can see in the video here.

While Kenworthy was scathing in his attack on Ivanka, there were many who looked pleased with her enthusiasm and gestures at the event. The fact she stood up and clapped for the athletes of both North Korea and South Korea made her endearing to many.

Nate Weber, an Army Green Beret and member of the four-man U.S. bobsled team, appeared to be on the side of Ivanka.

Regardless of your politics you have to admit that it's pretty cool when @IvankaTrump invites your kids to watch the #Olympics with her. It was an amazing experience for them. #teamusa https://t.co/4zKzMZh8JQ — Nate Weber (@NateWeberActual) February 25, 2018

Here's another tweet for everyone that didn't like @IvankaTrump being absolutely wonderful to my children. Her and my daughters were like best friends today. It was a truly special experience for them. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/u6hlVUJonz — Nate Weber (@NateWeberActual) February 25, 2018

So was Seoul-based journalist Elise Hu.