Sonam Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Neelam bags bronze

Four other wrestlers Simran, Manisha, Minakshi, Karuna will also fight for Bronze Medal in different weight categories.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 12:42
Sonam Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Neelam bags bronze
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik bagged a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Athens, Greece while Neelam settled for a bronze.

Competing in the 56kg category, the 15-year-old Sonam defeated Japanese Sena Nagamoto 3-1 in the final.

She took a 2-0 lead in the first round and then conceded a point in the second round before adding one more towards the end of the bout.

Neelam, competing in the 43kg category, defeated Roxana Alexandra of Romania 6-4 in the bronze medal bout.

More gold is in store for India as grappler Anshu is set to square-off against Naomi Ruike (Japan) in the 60-kilogram weight category.

Meanwhile, Four other wrestlers Simran, Manisha, Minakshi, Karuna will also fight for Bronze Medal in different weight categories.

Earlier, Anshu progressed through to the finals after beating Romania Wrestler Capezan in the preliminary round.

She then defeated Russia’s Parokhina in the quarterfinal after which she defeated Hungary’s Bihar to make it to the final.

In other news from the tournament, the national Iranian cadet Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished as the overall vice champion of the 2017 Cadet World Championships in Greece.

(With PTI inputs)

 

TAGS

Sonam MalikWorld Cadet Wrestling ChampionshipNeelamIndian wrestling

