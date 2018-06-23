हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing

Sonia Lather, Mandeep Jangra in final; Shiva Thapa takes bronze at Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia

World silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Mandeep Jangra were among the finalists but Shiva Thapa (60kg) signed off with a bronze medal in a mixed first semifinal session for India at the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia Saturday.

Sonia Lather, Mandeep Jangra in final; Shiva Thapa takes bronze at Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia
Representational Image

New Delhi: World silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Mandeep Jangra were among the finalists but Shiva Thapa (60kg) signed off with a bronze medal in a mixed first semifinal session for India at the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament in Mongolia Saturday.

Also making the final was Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), a gold-medallist at the India Open earlier this year.

Ending with bronze medals were Shiva and Bina Devi Koijam (48kg), the latter a direct entrant into the last-four stage owing to the small size of the draw.

While Shiva lost a closely-contested bout to home favorite Battumur Misheelt, Bina was out-punched by Korean Kim Kum Sun.

Sonia, a two-time world, and Asian championships silver-medalist defeated Tiantian Zhao of China in a split decision. The Indian looked off-color in the opening round, which Zhao dominated with her well-connected right hooks.

However, Sonia staged a strong recovery in the second and third rounds, drawing from her huge reservoir of experience to fetch a favorable verdict in the end. 

She will face local favorite Tumurkhuyag Bolortuul in the summit clash.

Lovlina, in contrast, dominated from the very start, taking good advantage of her opponent Enkhbaatar Erdenetuya's sluggish foot movement.

The Indian punched at will, her jabs connecting powerfully. The Assam-boxer will square off against Chinese Taipei's Nien Chen Chen in her summit clash.

In the men's draw, Mandeep, a former Commonwealth Games silver medallist, was up against local favorite Tsend-Ayush Otgon-Erdene. The Indian was way superior when it came to hitting impactful punches and was also helped by a warning to Otgon-Erdene for excessive bending.

Shiva, on the other hand, fought out a messy slugfest with Misheelt. The former world bronze-winner and three-time Asian-medallist Indian connected better but could not get the nod from the judges, who were split in their verdict favoring the crowd favorite.

Bina was beaten in a unanimous verdict by Korean Kim Kum Sun, undone by lack of power in her punches and the longer reach of her opponent.

Tags:
BoxingSonia LatherMandeep JangraShiva ThapaUlaanbaatar Cup boxing tournamentLovlina BorgohainBina Devi Koijam

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close