Sorry Manny Pacquiao, Conor Mcgregor wants an MMA fight next!

Washington D.C: It seems UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is in no mood to fight with Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao as he said he wants his next bout to be a 'real one'.

With speculation mounting regarding his fighting future and whether or not he will ever return to the Octagon, McGregor said he is putting his boxing career on hold for a bit and wants an MMA fight next.

McGregor was hanging out with his girlfriend Dee Devlin in New York City when he was quizzed about his future and speculations regarding his potential boxing against Pacquiao, TMZ reported.

However, McGregor was quick to rule out the same, saying, "I think a true fight is what I want to do next. MMA next.

"However, it is now to be seen who will be up first in the UFC against Mcgregor-with Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Tyron Woodley can be among the probable opponents.

McGregor hasn`t fought in UFC since winning the 155-pound title in November 2016 by knocking out Eddie Alvarez and has not defended the title.Meanwhile, McGregor and UFC president Dana White are reportedly also in talks for a new deal to bring the Irish superstar back to UFC in 2018.