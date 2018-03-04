Spain's Roberto Bautisto Agut wins 2018 Dubai Duty-free Tennis Championships

Dubai: Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut beat Frenchman Lucas Pouille in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 26th edition Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships here.

The 29-year old Spaniard, ranked 23rd in the world, dominated the match on Saturday, which lasted 1 hour 21 minutes on the DDF centre court, reports Xinhua news agency. Both players rarely took risks, waiting for weak shots or unforced errors made by the opponent on the hard court.

"It is very special winning here. I was prepared to manage all emotions and I did very well," Agut said after the match. "This victory will be in my heart for the rest of my life," he added, nearly in tears of joy.

After reaching the semi-final last year and the final this year, 24-year old Pouille, who has been living in Dubai for three years, said: "I hope to play this tournament again in 2019."

This year's tournament drew roughly 90,000 spectators during the last two weeks, according to DDF chairman Colm McLoughlin.

