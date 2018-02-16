Sport Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulates Indian para-cycling contingent

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated the Indian para-cycling contingent for clinching a silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Para-Cycling Championships.

"It was an honour to meet the para-athletes who kept the Indian flag flying high in the Asian Para-Cycling Championships 2018. Congratulated athletes on their superb performances & wished them well for future," tweeted Rathore.

Divij Shah won a silver medal, while BSF soldier Harinder Singh and Madhu Bagri won bronze medals at the Asian Para-Cycling Championships in Naypyidaw, Myanmar.

“It is a very proud moment for us as these brave hearts have defied all the odds again and brought back great laurels for the country,” K Duttatraya, team manager from Cycling Federation of India (CFI), said.

Elated by his team’s efforts, coach Aditya Mehta aimed for a better performance in the upcoming World Para-Cycling Championships slated to be held from August 2 to August 5 in Maniago, Italy.

“We will continue to work hard as this is just the start. I want to train these athletes to get better each day and achieve much more in the future,” Mehta said.