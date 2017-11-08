Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore responds to unemployed hockey goalie Savita Punia's plea

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday has promised quick action to ensure that women's hockey goal-keeper Savita Punia gets the best possible help from the Indian government.

"Have asked my team to obtain details on our #AsiaCup2017 star, Savita Punia. Will ensure she receives all the support possible from Govt. Our motto: #SuvidhaAurSamman," he wrote in a Twitter post.

After helping India break a 13-year-old jinx and win Asia Cup title last Sunday, Savita requested Rathore to help her get a job.

"We have a sports minister who has been an Olympic medallist. I hope he will understand this and this title win also help me to get a job," she said.

The 27-year-old produced a stunning save in the shootout to help Indian beat China 5-4 in the final, secure a berth in next year's World Cup in England. The win also helped India complete their first ever continental double. Earlier, men's team had won their third Asia Cup title after defeating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.

Despite playing at the highest level for close to a decade, she is still without a government job.

"I am very happy that I could contribute in team's win. I work harder to bring more laurels and will not let my unemployment affect my game," Savita told PTI after the team's return from Japan.

"I have been trying for a job for last nine years. I was promised a job under the Haryana Government's 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' scheme, but I have only been given assurances by officers.

"I am 27 now and still depend on my father's income. I am playing for my country for last 9 years and every time after a win, I hope to get a job but nothing changes."

Savita, who hails from Hisar, made her international debut in 2008 and has just completed 150 caps in Asia cup.

She started playing Hockey as per the wish of her grandfather Mahinder Singh and starred in India's bronze medal effort in Junior Asia Cup in 2009.

"I should take care of my parents but it is opposite in my case. My father is a pharmacist and it is not easy to run a family with his solo income," said Savita.

She had also applied for a coaching job with SAI after Rio Olympics but did not get any response from them.

"Sometimes I get very tense when I see my parents. My mother is worried that I don't have a job. My father encourages me to do well and I never let my game affected with my unemployment. But it is constantly in my mind when I am out of the ground," she said.

Rathore joined politics after serving in The Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army. He retired as a colonel in 2013.

He famously won the silver medal in the men's double trap event in 2004 Athens Olympic Games. He is a Padma Shri awardee.

