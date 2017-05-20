Sports Minister Vijay Goel promises to seek details before sending anyone to Olympics

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, while taking note of reports that doctors without requisite qualifications were sent to the Rio Olympics, said on Saturday the government will seek complete details before sending anyone to such events in the future.

"We will ask the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to submit resumes, expertise of contingents and other details of the people accompanying Indian athletes. We will examine whether the person fulfils the criteria before permitting them for events like the Olympics," Goel told the Times Now news channel.

"Of course, the federations will select the doctors and other support staff. But they will have to send the names and bio-datas of all such people before we allow them to go to events like the Olympics," the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said during an interaction with the media here on Saturday.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing two doctors, Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi, who were allegedly sent to last year`s Olympics with the 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications.

The CBI has already registered a preliminary inquiry against Singh and Negi.