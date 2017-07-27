close
Sports Ministry grants recognition to BFI, says it secy-gen

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 22:16

 Bengaluru: In a much awaited decision, the Sports Ministry has granted formal recognition to Basketball Federation of India, according to the secretary general of the BFI.

Earlier this month, the Indian Olympic Association has granted affiliation to the BFI faction led by K Govindaraj, which was recognised by the world governing body (Fiba).

This Govindaraj-led faction has been granted recognition by the Sports Ministry.

"This recognition has been granted as the BFI has fulfilled all the conditions laid down by the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 for grant of recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF)," the BFI said in a release.

"Ever since the election of Govindaraj, Chander Mukhi Sharma and V Raghothaman as president, secretary general and treasurer respectively, of the BFI in March 2015, Indian basketball has grown from strength to strength.

"Indian teams have participated in 16 prestigious international competitions across various age groups in both the men and women sections. BFI has hosted two South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championships and important FIBA gatherings such as the FIBA Asia Central Board Meeting and the FIBA New Competitions System Workshop. The BFI has also been successfully conducting regular National Championships and various FIBA Coaching Certification courses.

"The BFI has also been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting prestigious FIBA competitions this year, starting with the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2017 which is already underway in Bengaluru," the release said.

Speaking about the ministry decision, Chander Mukhi Sharma said, "This positive step is in recognition of the continued service to the game under the leadership and guidance of our President Shri K Govindaraj. I'm thankful to all the stakeholders who have stood by us and supported us in the last two and a half years. We will take the game to new heights."

