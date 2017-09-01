Sports Ministry to form 13-member committee to help India succeed at global events

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday approved constitution of a 13-member Empowered Steering Committee (ESC) which will shape and influence India's preparation for multi-disciplinary events, including 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Steering Committee will have the mandate to work till December 31, 2020 with clearly defined terms and references that includes review of the core probable list of each High Priority and Priority disciplines for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games.

It can make recommendations with respect to additions or deletions.

The Committee will also have power to recommend specific plans or packages for TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) beneficiaries, picked by the TOPS Committee.

It has been learnt that the ECS will be formed in a week's time. The Sports Secretary will send names for approval to Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

A ministry release said, the decision to form the Committee has been taken on the basis of recommendations made by the Olympic Task Force in its interim report, which was submitted to the government on May 22.

Asked why the ministry release mentions interim report when the Task Force has already submitted its final report, a sports ministry official pointed out that the ECS recommendation was made in the interim report and not re- mentioned in final report even as the recommendation stands.

The Task Force, which has Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, was constituted in September 2016 for preparation of a comprehensive action plan, including short-term and medium to long term measures for effective participation of Indian sportspersons in the next three Olympic Games -- 2020 (Tokyo), 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles).

The Empowered Steering Committee will be led by an Honorary Chairperson, who will be appointed by the Government.

It will also have IOA representative (President, as member and Secretary General, IOA as an alternate member), three eminent athlete representatives who have retired from active sports within past 10 years. They will be selected from three High Priority sports having strong medal prospect at Olympic level.

The Committee will also have one elite coach from a High Priority sport to be selected from amongst the existing Chief Coaches or High Performance Director.

It will also have three sports scientists, one each from the disciplines of Biomechanics, Sports Nutrition and Sports Psychology apart from two representatives from Government (One each from Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India).

There will be a one High Performance Director and one Chief Executive Officer, who will be selected through a search committee.

"The ESC can co-opt not more than two experts on need basis," added the release.

Among the terms and references mentioned is that ECS can recommend names of national and international training institutions for the empanelment for providing training, coaching and other support to TOPS athletes, including negotiated packages.

It can also make specific recommendations for strengthening sport sciences within SAI as well as outsourcing sports science support in the short to medium term for providing sports science support to national campers.

It can also have all SAI Regional Centres duly audited for holding national coaching camps and closely interact with National Observers appointed by the government for obtaining their recommendations on the various issues.

The ECS will also assist the government in formulating Qualification Requirements (QRs), job description and conducting selection process with the involvement of NSF concerned for inducting professionals, including High Performance Managers, in selected sports disciplines.

It will also provide advisory support for setting up of Centre of Excellence for Para Sports at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.