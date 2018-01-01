हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sports personalities wish their fans 'Happy New Year'

So for a brighter 2018, some of our favorite sports personalities took to their Twitter handle to wish their fans ''Happy New Year."

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 01, 2018, 17:57 PM IST
Comments |
Sports personalities wish their fans &#039;Happy New Year&#039;
Courtesy: Twitter (@imVkohli)

New Delhi: The year 2017 saw many sporting events take place and many records were broken. So for a brighter 2018, some of our favorite sports personalities took to their Twitter handle to wish their fans ''Happy New Year."

Tags:
SportsYearender2017 YearenderHappy New Year2018
Next
Story

North Korea could participate in South Korea's Winter Olympics, says Kim Jong-un

Trending