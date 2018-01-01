Sports personalities wish their fans 'Happy New Year'
New Delhi: The year 2017 saw many sporting events take place and many records were broken. So for a brighter 2018, some of our favorite sports personalities took to their Twitter handle to wish their fans ''Happy New Year."
Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018
Happy new year from Perth everyone, 2017 was unreal. 2018 here we come.
pic.twitter.com/nFtTfNlpjQ
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2017
2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018! #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/WuKBBmP7B6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2017
प्रभु आपको सुबह की पहली किरण से शुरु होने वाले नये साल में
सुख , शांति, शक्ति, सम्पति, स्वरुप, संयम, सादगी, सफलता, समृध्दि, साधना, संस्कार, और स्वास्थ्य दे। #Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/yw9dEJ4qlW
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2018
Nuevo año de sueños y esperanza Os deseo lo mejor en este
New year of dreams and hope I wish you the best in #FelizAñoNuevo #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/8n1wX6yGpz
— Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) December 31, 2017
Mummy and me wishing everyone a very happy new year 2018 . pic.twitter.com/4OACTPr5Q0
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 31, 2017