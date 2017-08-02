Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017
It seems to be a rather wonderful day for sports lovers. Tennis action has already kicked off early in the morning, at Washington with the Citi Open into its Round of 64 fixture. Football fans have much to rejoice with two back-t—back fixtures featuring on the Audi Cup list. And finally, with the Pro Kabaddi League to finish off the day.
Cricket –
NatWest T20 Blast
Match: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
Time: 11:00 am IST
TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1
Football –
Audi Cup 2017
Match: Third Place playoff – Napoli vs Bayern Munich at 9:00 pm IST
Final – Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool at 11:00 pm IST
Tennis –
Washington Open
Time: 1:30 am IST onwards
TV Listings: Sony ESPN and HD
Pro Kabaddi League –
Matches: Gujarat Fourtunegiants vs Haryana Steelers at 7:50 pm IST
Telegu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at 9:00 pm IST
TV Listings: Star Sports 1,2, HD1, HD2