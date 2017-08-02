close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017

It seems to be a rather wonderful day for sports lovers. Tennis action has already kicked off early in the morning, at Washington with the Citi Open into its Round of 64 fixture. Football fans have much to rejoice with two back-t—back fixtures featuring on the Audi Cup list. And finally, with the Pro Kabaddi League to finish off the day.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 09:05
Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017
PTI

New Delhi: It seems to be a rather wonderful day for sports lovers. Tennis action has already kicked off early in the morning, at Washington with the Citi Open into its Round of 64 fixture. Football fans have much to rejoice with two back-t—back fixtures featuring on the Audi Cup list. And finally, with the Pro Kabaddi League to finish off the day.

Cricket

NatWest T20 Blast

Match: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Time: 11:00 am IST

TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1

 

Football

Audi Cup 2017

Match: Third Place playoff – Napoli vs Bayern Munich at 9:00 pm IST

             Final – Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool at 11:00 pm IST

 

Tennis

Washington Open

Time: 1:30 am IST onwards

TV Listings: Sony ESPN and HD

 

Pro Kabaddi League –

Matches: Gujarat Fourtunegiants vs Haryana Steelers at 7:50 pm IST

                Telegu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at 9:00 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 1,2, HD1, HD2

TAGS

Sports Schedule for the daySports Schedule for todaySports Schedule for Ausgust 2Pro Kabaddi LeagueAudi CupFootball Newscricket newssports newsKabaddi news

From Zee News

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman
Other Sports

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerS...

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI
cricket

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind...

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; returns to Montreal after six years
Tennis

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; ret...

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller
cricket

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham...

Bangladesh&#039;s Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni &#039;World Legend&#039;, shares pictures on Facebook
cricket

Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni 'World...

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Dj...

Usain Bolt ready to race, and really ready to retire
Other Sports

Usain Bolt ready to race, and really ready to retire

Tennis

Gael Monfils peaking for ATP Citi Open title defence, eyes...

WTA Citi Open: Top seed Simona Halep cruises over US wildcard Sloane Stephens
Tennis

WTA Citi Open: Top seed Simona Halep cruises over US wildca...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video