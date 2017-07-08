close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women's World Cup to Wimbledon

Sports enthusiasts have much to engage themselves for Saturday evening. Indian eves will take on South Africa women's with the aim to extend their winning streak to five in a row. The tennis schedule too offers a great deal of interests as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are all lined up to make their way into the next round of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 10:02
Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women&#039;s World Cup to Wimbledon

New Delhi: Sports enthusiasts have much to engage themselves for Saturday evening.

Indian eves will take on South Africa women's with the aim to extend their winning streak to five in a row. The tennis schedule too offers a great deal of interests as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are all lined up to make their way into the next round of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.

And for those Formula 1 lovers, Austrian Grand Prix is all set to entertain you as the qualifying round kicks-off this evening.

Cricket
1) ICC Women's World Cup 2017 India vs South Africa

Time – 3:00 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports 1 and HD1

2) England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3

Time – 3:30 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports 2 and HD 2

Tennis

Wimbledon 2017

Time – 4:00 pm onwards

TV listings – Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2

Important matches –

Men's Singles –Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino at 5:15 pm
                          Milos Raonic vs Albert Ramos Viñolas at 5:30 pm
                          Ernests Gulbis vs Novak Djokovic at 6:45 pm
                          Mischa Zverev vs Roger Federer at 8:15 pm

Women's Singles – Garbine Muguruza vs Sorana Cîrstea at 4:00 pm
                               Angelique Kerber vs Shelby Rogers at 7:00 pm
                               Caroline Wozniacki vs Anett Kontaveit at 7:00 pm

Hockey

Women's World League semi-final

Matches – Japan vs Ireland at 3:15 pm

                 Germany vs Poland at 5:30 pm

                 USA vs Chile at 7:30 pm

                 India vs South Africa at 9:30 pm

Motorsports

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 2017

Time: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports Select HD2

Athletics:

Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar

TAGS

Sports ScheduleSports Schedule for SaturdaySports Schedule for todayICC Women's World Cup 2017Wimbledon 2017Roger FedereNovak DjokovicAngelique KerberAustrian Grand PrixAsian Athletics Championshipcricket newshockey newsFormula1 newsF1 newstennis news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Wimbledon 2017, Men&#039;s Singles Preview : Roger Federer to take on Mischa Zverev for round three encounter
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Men's Singles Preview : Roger Federer...

Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to former Indian captain
cricket

Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to fo...

Florida police say Venus Williams entered intersection lawfully before crash
Tennis

Florida police say Venus Williams entered intersection lawf...

Tour de France 2017: Sunday&#039;s ninth stage in the Jura mountains will be decisive, says Chris Froome
Other Sports

Tour de France 2017: Sunday's ninth stage in the Jura...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray overcomes brutal tussle with Fabio Fognini to reach last 16
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray overcomes brutal tussle with Fa...

ENG vs SA: South Africa&#039;s Kagiso Rabada suspended for second England test
cricket

ENG vs SA: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada suspended for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video