Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women's World Cup to Wimbledon

New Delhi: Sports enthusiasts have much to engage themselves for Saturday evening.

Indian eves will take on South Africa women's with the aim to extend their winning streak to five in a row. The tennis schedule too offers a great deal of interests as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are all lined up to make their way into the next round of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.

And for those Formula 1 lovers, Austrian Grand Prix is all set to entertain you as the qualifying round kicks-off this evening.

Cricket –

1) ICC Women's World Cup 2017 India vs South Africa

Time – 3:00 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports 1 and HD1

2) England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3

Time – 3:30 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports 2 and HD 2

Tennis –

Wimbledon 2017

Time – 4:00 pm onwards

TV listings – Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2

Important matches –

Men's Singles –Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino at 5:15 pm

Milos Raonic vs Albert Ramos Viñolas at 5:30 pm

Ernests Gulbis vs Novak Djokovic at 6:45 pm

Mischa Zverev vs Roger Federer at 8:15 pm

Women's Singles – Garbine Muguruza vs Sorana Cîrstea at 4:00 pm

Angelique Kerber vs Shelby Rogers at 7:00 pm

Caroline Wozniacki vs Anett Kontaveit at 7:00 pm

Hockey –

Women's World League semi-final

Matches – Japan vs Ireland at 3:15 pm

Germany vs Poland at 5:30 pm

USA vs Chile at 7:30 pm

India vs South Africa at 9:30 pm

Motorsports –

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 2017

Time: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

TV Listings – Star Sports Select HD2

Athletics:

Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar