Sports schedule for the day – From one-off T20I match for Men in Blue to Austrian Grand Prix 2017

New Delhi: It is more of a day for the cricket lovers. One hand there is this much-anticipated one-off T20I encounter between India and West Indies, which will witness the return of swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle. Moreover, speculations are that the skipper Virat Kohli might open Indian innings. Other cricket matches on the schedule include the ICC Women's World Cup and the England-South Africa Test.

Not to forget, you also have the Austrian Grand Prix 2017. It is the main race day today, where Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position, followed by Sebastian Vettel, while Lewis Hamilton will start eighth.

Cricket –

1) ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Matches – Sri Lanka vs West Indies

England vs Australia

Time – 3:00 pm IST

TV Listings – Star Sports 1 and HD1

2) West Indies vs India, one-off T20I

Time – 9:00 pm IST

TV Listings – Sony Six and HD; Ten 3 and 1HD

Live Streaming – Hotstar

3) England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4

Time – 3:30 pm IST

TV Listings – Star Sports 2 and HD2

Motorsports –

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 2017, Main race

Time – 5:30 pm IST

TV Listings – Star Sports select 2 and HD2

Live Streaming – Hotstar

Golf –

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Day 4

Time– 5:30 pm IST

TV Listings – Ten Golf HD

Athletics–

Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar