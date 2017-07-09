Sports schedule for the day – From one-off T20I match for Men in Blue to Austrian Grand Prix 2017
New Delhi: It is more of a day for the cricket lovers. One hand there is this much-anticipated one-off T20I encounter between India and West Indies, which will witness the return of swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle. Moreover, speculations are that the skipper Virat Kohli might open Indian innings. Other cricket matches on the schedule include the ICC Women's World Cup and the England-South Africa Test.
Not to forget, you also have the Austrian Grand Prix 2017. It is the main race day today, where Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position, followed by Sebastian Vettel, while Lewis Hamilton will start eighth.
Cricket –
1) ICC Women's World Cup 2017
Matches – Sri Lanka vs West Indies
England vs Australia
Time – 3:00 pm IST
TV Listings – Star Sports 1 and HD1
2) West Indies vs India, one-off T20I
Time – 9:00 pm IST
TV Listings – Sony Six and HD; Ten 3 and 1HD
Live Streaming – Hotstar
3) England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4
Time – 3:30 pm IST
TV Listings – Star Sports 2 and HD2
Motorsports –
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 2017, Main race
Time – 5:30 pm IST
TV Listings – Star Sports select 2 and HD2
Live Streaming – Hotstar
Golf –
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Day 4
Time– 5:30 pm IST
TV Listings – Ten Golf HD
Athletics–
Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar