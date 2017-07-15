Sports schedule for the day – July 15, 2017

New Delhi: It is one heck of a day for the sports enthusiasts with the weekend filled with sports action. Cricket fans can resist themselves to the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 where Indian eves will look to crawl into the semi-final stage with a must-win match against New Zealand.

But real action seems to lie at the All England Club where Venus Williams is on the cusp of creating history when she takes on Garbine Muguruza for the Women's singles final in Wimbledon 2017. Don't forget to miss as cars zoom past to grab the pole postion at British Grand Prix, tonight.

Cricket –

1) ICC Women's World Cup 2017:

Matches – India vs New Zealand

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

England vs West Indies

Australia vs South Africa

Time: 3:00 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1

Live Streaming: Hotstar

2) England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2

Time: 3:30 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2

3) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 2

Time: 11:00 am

TV Listings: Ten 3 and HD1

Tennis –

Time: 4:30 pm onwards

TV listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Important matches –

Women's Singles final: Garbine Muguruza vs Venus Williams at 6: 30 pm

Men's Doubles final: Łukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo vs Oliver Marach and Mate Pavić at 7:45 pm

Women's Doubles final: Monica Niculescu and Chan Hao-ching vs Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina at 9:15 pm

Motorsports –

British Grand Prix practice session 3 at 2:25 pm

British Grand Prix qualifying session at 5:25 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2