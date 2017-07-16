close
Essel Group 90 years
Sports Schedule for the day: July 16, 2017

A blockbuster Sunday indeed for all the sports enthusiasts. Don't forget to miss any of the sporting actions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 09:20
Reuters

New Delhi: A blockbuster Sunday indeed for all the sports enthusiasts. It is men's singles final for the Wimbledon title where seven-time champion Roger Federer goes one-on-one against Marin Cilic at the Centre Court. Not only so, you also have Jamie Murray along with Martina Hingis vying for the Mixed Doubles title.

Adding to it, you also have the Main Race of British Grand Prix 2017 scheduled today. So don't forget to miss any of the sporting actions.

Cricket

1) England vs South Africa: 2nd Test, Day 3

Time: 3:30 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2

 

2) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 1st Test, Day 3

Time: 11:00 am

TV Listings: Ten 3 and Ten HD1

 

Tennis

Wimbledon 2017

Time: 6:30 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports HD1 and Select 1

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Important matches:

Men's Singles finalRoger Federer vs Marin Cilic at 6:30 pm

Mixed Doubles final: Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis vs Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen at 8:00 pm

 

Motorsports

British Grand Prix 2017: Main Race

Time: 5:25 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2

Live Streaming: Hotstar

 

Hockey

World League semi-finals

Matches: Korea vs Germany at 3:15 pm

England vs Ireland at 5:30 pm

South Africa vs the USA at 7:30 pm

Argentina vs India at 9: 30 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1  

