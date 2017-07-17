close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 08:39
Sports schedule for the day: July 17, 2017
Reuters

New Delhi: With much of the intense sporting action bidding adieu to its lovers with the end of Wimbledon 2017 where Roger Federer lifted his 19th Grand Slam title, sports schedule returns back to cricket.

The two test matches going on at the two corners of the world along with the semi-final round of World Hockey League are some still reserved for sports enthusiasts.

Cricket

1) England vs South Africa: 2nd Test, Day 4

Time: 3:30 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 2

 

2) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 1st Test, Day 4

Time: 11:00 am IST

TV Listings: Ten 3 and HD1

 

Hockey

World League semis

Matches: Australia vs Japan at 3:15 pm IST
               Spain vs New Zealand 5:30 IST
               Germany vs Ireland at 7:30 pm IST
               South Africa vs Belgium at 9:30 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1

 

Swimming

World Championship

Time: 2:20 pm IST onwards

TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2 

