Sports schedule for the day: July 17, 2017
With much of the intense sporting action bidding adieu to its lovers with the end of Wimbledon 2017 where Roger Federer lifted his 19th Grand Slam title, sports schedule returns back to cricket.
New Delhi: With much of the intense sporting action bidding adieu to its lovers with the end of Wimbledon 2017 where Roger Federer lifted his 19th Grand Slam title, sports schedule returns back to cricket.
The two test matches going on at the two corners of the world along with the semi-final round of World Hockey League are some still reserved for sports enthusiasts.
Cricket –
1) England vs South Africa: 2nd Test, Day 4
Time: 3:30 pm IST
TV Listings: Star Sports 2
2) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 1st Test, Day 4
Time: 11:00 am IST
TV Listings: Ten 3 and HD1
Hockey –
World League semis
Matches: Australia vs Japan at 3:15 pm IST
Spain vs New Zealand 5:30 IST
Germany vs Ireland at 7:30 pm IST
South Africa vs Belgium at 9:30 pm IST
TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1
Swimming –
World Championship
Time: 2:20 pm IST onwards
TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2