Sports Schedule for the day: July 18, 2017

New Delhi: It is sort of an all round day with a bit of almost each sport playing its part in the day's schedule.

To start off with, the most important sporting action for the day is the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, first semi-final, between host nation England and South Africa, as the two will be vying for a spot in the finals. Moving onto the next, with ravishing Kusal Mendis still at the crease, Sri Lanka are confident to notch up the remaining 218 runs on the final day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

We also have a bit of football action with Italian giants AC Milan taking on German side Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing fifth edition of the International Champions Cup.

Cricket –

1) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 1st Test, Day 5

Time: 11:00 am IST

TV Listings: Ten 3 and HD1

2) ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Semi-final 1: England vs South Africa

Time: 2:30 pm IST

TV Listing: Star Sports 1 and HD1

Football –

International Champions Cup

Match: AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund

Time: 5:00 pm

TV Listings: Ten 2 and Sony ESPN HD

Swimming –

World Championship

Time: 1:20 pm IST onwards

TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2

Table Tennis –

Ultimate Table Tennis

Match: DHFL Maharashtra United vs RP-SG Mavericks

Time: 7:40 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD2