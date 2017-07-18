Sports Schedule for the day: July 18, 2017
The most important for the day is the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, first semi-final, between host nation England and South Africa, as the two will be vying for a spot in the finals
New Delhi: It is sort of an all round day with a bit of almost each sport playing its part in the day's schedule.
To start off with, the most important sporting action for the day is the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, first semi-final, between host nation England and South Africa, as the two will be vying for a spot in the finals. Moving onto the next, with ravishing Kusal Mendis still at the crease, Sri Lanka are confident to notch up the remaining 218 runs on the final day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.
We also have a bit of football action with Italian giants AC Milan taking on German side Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing fifth edition of the International Champions Cup.
Cricket –
1) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 1st Test, Day 5
Time: 11:00 am IST
TV Listings: Ten 3 and HD1
2) ICC Women's World Cup 2017
Semi-final 1: England vs South Africa
Time: 2:30 pm IST
TV Listing: Star Sports 1 and HD1
Football –
International Champions Cup
Match: AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund
Time: 5:00 pm
TV Listings: Ten 2 and Sony ESPN HD
Swimming –
World Championship
Time: 1:20 pm IST onwards
TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2
Table Tennis –
Ultimate Table Tennis
Match: DHFL Maharashtra United vs RP-SG Mavericks
Time: 7:40 pm
TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD2