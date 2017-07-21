Sports Schedule for the day: July 21, 2017
Not much reserved for sports enthusiasts today. Although the much-entertaining Manchester Derby is there to entertain football fans right up in the morning.
Apart from football, there is a bit of swimming, hockey, and golf to cater to its sports fans.
Football –
International Champions Cup 2017
Match: Manchester United vs Manchester City
Time: 7:30 am
TV Listings: Ten 2
Hockey –
World League semi-final
Time: 1:15 pm IST onwards
TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2
Swimming –
World Championship
Time: 11:50 am and then 6:50 pm
TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1
Golf –
British Open
Time: 11:00 am and then 6:30 pm
TV Listings: D Sports