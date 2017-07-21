Sports Schedule for the day: July 21, 2017

New Delhi: Not much reserved for sports enthusiasts today. Although the much-entertaining Manchester Derby is there to entertain football fans right up in the morning.

Apart from football, there is a bit of swimming, hockey, and golf to cater to its sports fans.

Football –

International Champions Cup 2017

Match: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Time: 7:30 am

TV Listings: Ten 2

Hockey –

World League semi-final

Time: 1:15 pm IST onwards

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2

Swimming –

World Championship

Time: 11:50 am and then 6:50 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports Select HD1

Golf –

British Open

Time: 11:00 am and then 6:30 pm

TV Listings: D Sports