close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sports Schedule for the day: July 22, 2017

A mixture of five different sports to entertain its fans. While you have hockey, nearing its ultimate round, and then, on the other hand, you have a pinch of desi cricket in the form of Tamil Nadu Premier League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 09:14

New Delhi: A mixture of five different sports to entertain its fans. While you have hockey, nearing its ultimate round, and then, on the other hand, you have a pinch of desi cricket in the form of Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Hockey

World League Semis

Time: 2:30 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2

 

Cricket

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Match: Albert Tuti Patriots vs. Dindigul Dragons

Time: 7 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2

 

Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis

Time: 7:40 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2

 

Swimming

World Championships

Time: 2:20 pm IST onwards

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2

 

Golf

The British Open, Day 3

Time: 6:30 pm

TV Listings: D Sports

TAGS

Sports Schedule for the daySports Schedule for todaySports Schedule for July 22Sport news

From Zee News

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA
Other Sports

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA

Tour is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour is 'mine to lose', says Chris Froome ahead o...

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in Monaco Diamond League win
Other Sports

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in...

Football

Chelsea officially signs Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata...

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde quashes Neymar &#039;rumours&#039;
Football

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde quashes Neymar 'rum...

India vs Sri Lanka Board&#039;s President XI: Kuldeep Yadav stand-out bowler, KL Rahul makes solid return on day one
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI: Kuldeep Yadav...

Tour de France: Title is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says defending champion Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour de France: Title is 'mine to lose', says def...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India to beat England in final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India t...

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money
cricket

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video