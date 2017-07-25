close
Sports Schedule for the day: July 25, 2017

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 09:17

New Delhi: An action-packed Tuesday for you with a pinch of each of the sport.

The highlight would obviously remain on the match between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

 

Football

International Champions Cup 2017

Match: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Time: 5:00 pm IST

TV Listings: Ten 2

 

Swimming

World Championships

Time: 12:50 pm IST onwards

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 1 and Select HD1

 

Tennis

ATP German Open

Time: 2:30 pm IST

TV Listings: Sony ESPN

 

Cricket

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Match: Madurai Super Giant vs Dindigul Dragons

Time: 7:00 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1

 

Table Tennis –

Ultimate Table Tennis

Match: Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas vs Dabang Smashers T.T.C.

Time: 7:40 pm IST

TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2  

