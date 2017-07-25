Sports Schedule for the day: July 25, 2017
New Delhi: An action-packed Tuesday for you with a pinch of each of the sport.
The highlight would obviously remain on the match between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
Football –
International Champions Cup 2017
Match: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Time: 5:00 pm IST
TV Listings: Ten 2
Swimming –
World Championships
Time: 12:50 pm IST onwards
TV Listings: Star Sports Select 1 and Select HD1
Tennis –
ATP German Open
Time: 2:30 pm IST
TV Listings: Sony ESPN
Cricket –
Tamil Nadu Premier League
Match: Madurai Super Giant vs Dindigul Dragons
Time: 7:00 pm IST
TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1
Table Tennis –
Ultimate Table Tennis
Match: Oilmax-Stag Yoddhas vs Dabang Smashers T.T.C.
Time: 7:40 pm IST
TV Listings: Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD2