Sports schedule for today: July 11, 2017

New Delhi: Not match reserved for the cricket lovers today as the sports schedule for the day centers around the grass-courts of All England Club.

The 2017 Wimbledon Championship has rolled into the quarter-final round in the women's singles category with Venus Williams, Jelena Ostapenko, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep all lined up to make their way into the semis. Novak Djokovic, however has his share of the the round of 16 match after the five-set epic battle between Rafael Nadal and Giles Muller led it being postponed.

Hockey, however has a series of matches to its name in the ongoing Women's World League semi-final.

Cricket –

ICC Women's World Cup 2017 : Pakistan vs West Indies

Time: 3:00 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 1 and HD1

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Tennis –

Time: 4:30 pm onwards

TV listings: Star Sports Select HD1 and Select HD2

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Important matches –

Men's Singles, Round of 16: Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino at 4:30 pm

Women's singles quarter-finals: Garbine Muguruza vs Svetlana Kuznetsova sat 5:30 pm

Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko at 6:30 pm

Magdaléna Rybáriková vs Coco Vandeweghe at 6:45 pm

Johanna Konta vs Simona Halep at 7:15 pm

Mixed doubles, Round of 16: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig vs Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen at 8:30 pm

Hockey –

Women's World League semi-final

Matches : Germany vs Egypt at 3:15 pm

Australia vs France at 5:30 pm

New Zealand vs Japan at 7:30 pm

Belgium vs Ireland at 9:30 pm

TV Listings: Star Sports 2 and HD2