Sports schedule for today - July 14, 2017: Wimbledon men's semi-finals, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, SA vs England 2nd Test

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the sports schedule for the day. From cricketing action to the semi-finals at the All England Club, fans have plenty to watch out for today. While there are many sporting events lined up, the eyes will be on the Wimbledon semi-final match between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych as the Swiss maestro is just two wins away from clinching a record eighth Wimbledon title. On the other hand, there are two Test matches scheduled for the day as well.

Here are all the sporting events for the day:

CRICKET:

1) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 1: After suffering a shocking 3-2 defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, the pressure is on Sri Lanka to get back to winning ways under new skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

Time: 10 am (IST)

TV Listing: Ten 3 and 1HD

2) England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1: Faf du Plessis and his men would be desperate to bounce back after being thrashed in the opening game.

Time: 3:30 pm (IST)

TV Listing: Star Sports 2

TENNIS:

All the action will begin from 5:30 pm. The fans can tune on to Star Sports HD1 and HD2 channels to watch the coverage.

Matches to watch out for:

Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych

Marin Cilic vs Sam Querrey

FORMULA ONE:

British GP: The practice sessions are scheduled for today.

Time: 1:25 pm and 5:25 pm

TV listing: Star Sports HD2