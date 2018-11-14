हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sprinter Hima Das appointed as UNICEF India's Youth Ambassador

Indian sprinter and Asian Games Gold medallist Hima Das was on Wednesday appointed as UNICEF India's Youth Ambassador.

Image Courtesy: ANI

According to media reports, Das will be working in the holistic development of young people and children.

Das currently holds the Indian record in 400 metres after she clocked 50.79 seconds in 400m final at Jakarta in Asian Games 2018. 

Das became the first Indian woman athlete to clinch a gold medal in the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Finland earlier this year. She followed it up by bagging a gold and a silver in the Asian Games in Jakarta.

The 18-year-old sprinter is fondly called 'Dhing Express' after her village.

At the Asian Games, she set a national record by clocking 51.00 to qualify for the 400 metre final and bettered it with 50.79 to clinch silver. She went on to win another silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bagged a gold in the women's 4x400m relay. 

Tags:
Hima DasUNICEFSprinterYouth Ambassador

