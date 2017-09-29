SSP Chawrasia makes cut at British Masters

Newcastle: SSP Chawrasia bounced back superbly with a five-under 65 that gave him a total of three- under 137 enabling him to make the cut at the British Masters.

Chawrasia, who skipped a couple of events in Asia is looking to add a win on European soil. The only Indian to have won in Europe is Jeev Milkha Singh.

Chawrasia birdied the first, seventh and 11th and then eagled the par-5 13th and played the rest in par.

Chawrasia is nine shots behind Tyrell Hatton, who has carded 63-65 to open up a three-shot lead on day two.

Hatton, who will defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title next week, has made just three of his last 10 cuts.

Hatton entered the day in a share of the lead and a second-round 65 left him 12 under at the top of a heavily home-influenced leaderboard, with countrymen Ashley Chesters, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, and Swede Robert Karlsson all nine under.

Tournament host Westwood is the Tour professional at Close House and used his local knowledge to great effect as he stayed bogey-free over the first 36 holes.