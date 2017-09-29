close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SSP Chawrasia makes cut at British Masters

Chawrasia, who skipped a couple of events in Asia is looking to add a win on European soil. The only Indian to have won in Europe is Jeev Milkha Singh.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 23:40

Newcastle: SSP Chawrasia bounced back superbly with a five-under 65 that gave him a total of three- under 137 enabling him to make the cut at the British Masters.

Chawrasia, who skipped a couple of events in Asia is looking to add a win on European soil. The only Indian to have won in Europe is Jeev Milkha Singh.

Chawrasia birdied the first, seventh and 11th and then eagled the par-5 13th and played the rest in par.

Chawrasia is nine shots behind Tyrell Hatton, who has carded 63-65 to open up a three-shot lead on day two.

Hatton, who will defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title next week, has made just three of his last 10 cuts.

Hatton entered the day in a share of the lead and a second-round 65 left him 12 under at the top of a heavily home-influenced leaderboard, with countrymen Ashley Chesters, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, and Swede Robert Karlsson all nine under.

Tournament host Westwood is the Tour professional at Close House and used his local knowledge to great effect as he stayed bogey-free over the first 36 holes.  

TAGS

SSP ChawrasiaBritish MastersIndia goldgolf news

From Zee News

Morata grabbing headlines, but Kante remains Chelsea fulcrum
English Premier LeagueFootball

Morata grabbing headlines, but Kante remains Chelsea fulcru...

UK Government confirms Birmingham bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
Other Sports

UK Government confirms Birmingham bid for 2022 Commonwealth...

Diego Costa is in very good state of mind: Diego Simeone
Football

Diego Costa is in very good state of mind: Diego Simeone

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants edge out Patna Pirates 30-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants edge out Patna Pirates 30-2...

RFEF threatens to expel Barcelona FC if Catalonia secedes from Spain
Football

RFEF threatens to expel Barcelona FC if Catalonia secedes f...

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Proteas on top despite Dean Elgar heartbreak on Day 2
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Proteas on top despit...

Hardik Pandya six injures 24-year-old fan in Bengaluru
cricket

Hardik Pandya six injures 24-year-old fan in Bengaluru

Watch: Chris Gayle destroys Jake Ball with four successive sixes
cricket

Watch: Chris Gayle destroys Jake Ball with four successive...

PM Modi lauds sports stars for taking part in cleanliness drive
FootballOther Sports

PM Modi lauds sports stars for taking part in cleanliness d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video