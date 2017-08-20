close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SSP Chawrasia’s nomination confirmed for Arjuna award

Chawrasia has had a fine career, scooping 16 titles at the international level. Among those wins, four have come on the prestigious European tour. When the 39-year-old gets the award, he will become the 19th golfer to get the honour.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:53
SSP Chawrasia’s nomination confirmed for Arjuna award

New Delhi: Ace golfer SSP Chawrasia’s nomination has been confirmed for the Arjuna Award. Chawrasia was one of the 17 people nominated for the award but the confirmation on his case only came on Friday.

Chawrasia has had a fine career, scooping 16 titles at the international level. Among those wins, four have come on the prestigious European tour. When the 39-year-old gets the award, he will become the 19th golfer to get the honour.

Chawrasia, the Indian Open champion for the last two years running, joins the illustrious list of Arjuna Awardees thanks to his extraordinary performances at the international level over the last decade.

Chawrasia, the only Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh to have won four events on the European Tour, has also represented India in international team events such as the Rio Olympics and in World Cup last year. He was also part of Team Asia at the EurAsia Cup 2016.

The golfer, who turned professional back in 1997, achieved a major milestone in his career when he secured his maiden overseas win in the Philippines towards the end of last year.

The golfer had enjoyed a career-best third place finish on the Asian Tour in 2011. He will be looking to improve upon that record in the 2017 season as he is currently placed second on the money list in Asia. (With IANS inputs)

TAGS

SSP ChawrasiaArjuna AwardGolf

From Zee News

Will support Team India even if their performance dips, says Sachin Tendulkar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Will support Team India even if their performance dips, say...

WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Bangladesh
cricket

WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Ban...

Watch: On cusp on another record, Virat Kohli gets ready for Sri Lanka ODIs
cricket

Watch: On cusp on another record, Virat Kohli gets ready fo...

EPL 2017-18, August 20: Details of matches, timings and venues
Football

EPL 2017-18, August 20: Details of matches, timings and ven...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Details of date, time, venue of latest matches
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Details of date, time, venue of la...

I had tucked a towel during IPL 2013 because it made me feel like Alan Donald, clarifies S Sreesanth
cricket

I had tucked a towel during IPL 2013 because it made me fee...

No biscuits in the dressing room, says Sri Lanka team manager’s unique approach to keeping players fit
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

No biscuits in the dressing room, says Sri Lanka team manag...

Jese Rodriguez sinks Arsenal; Manchester United hit four again
Football

Jese Rodriguez sinks Arsenal; Manchester United hit four ag...

cricket

ENG vs WI: Jason Holder tells routed West Indies to 'l...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video