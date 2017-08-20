SSP Chawrasia’s nomination confirmed for Arjuna award

New Delhi: Ace golfer SSP Chawrasia’s nomination has been confirmed for the Arjuna Award. Chawrasia was one of the 17 people nominated for the award but the confirmation on his case only came on Friday.

Chawrasia has had a fine career, scooping 16 titles at the international level. Among those wins, four have come on the prestigious European tour. When the 39-year-old gets the award, he will become the 19th golfer to get the honour.

Chawrasia, the Indian Open champion for the last two years running, joins the illustrious list of Arjuna Awardees thanks to his extraordinary performances at the international level over the last decade.

Chawrasia, the only Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh to have won four events on the European Tour, has also represented India in international team events such as the Rio Olympics and in World Cup last year. He was also part of Team Asia at the EurAsia Cup 2016.

The golfer, who turned professional back in 1997, achieved a major milestone in his career when he secured his maiden overseas win in the Philippines towards the end of last year.

The golfer had enjoyed a career-best third place finish on the Asian Tour in 2011. He will be looking to improve upon that record in the 2017 season as he is currently placed second on the money list in Asia. (With IANS inputs)