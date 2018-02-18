SSP Chawrasia signs off Tied-53rd at NMB Oman Open in Muscat

Muscat: Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia finished at Tied 53rd after carding one-under 71 in the final round of the NMB Oman Open here on Sunday.

The two-time Hero Indian Open winner, who defends his title next month, finished at one-over 289. Chawrasia was disappointed that despite 15 birdies in the week, he gave away a lot of shots, including three double bogeys – two in third round on 15th and 18th and another in the final round on the fourth.

“That was quite disappointing. Those errors, six shots in all, cost me huge,” said Chawrasia.

“But the positive is that some parts of my game were in good shape and I know what I need to tighten.”

Meanwhile, Joost Luiten (68) got the better of Chris Wood (69) in a final-day battle to win his sixth European Tour title.

Perfect conditions at Al Mouj Golf greeted the players for the fourth day in a row, with Luiten going out in the final group and holding a share of the overnight lead. There were ten players within four shots of the lead as the final group reached the turn but it became a shootout between Luiten and Wood on the back nine.

It was the Dutchman who prevailed, carding a 68 to get to 16-under and finish two shots ahead of his English rival. Frenchman Julien Guerrier finished third at 13-under after a 71, two shots clear of Spaniard Jorge Campiilo, Frenchman Alexander Levy and American Han Seung-su.

The victory is Luiten's first since he won his home event for the second time at the KLM Open in 2016 and moves him into the top ten of the Race to Dubai Rankings and earned him a spot in the WGC - Mexico Championship. For Wood, the runners-up finish represents a welcome return to form after he had missed his first three cuts of the season.

Guerrier matched his best European Tour finish from the 2014 Madeira Islands Open – Portugal – BPI as he bounced back from bogeys on the ninth and tenth with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 16th.

Campillo and Han both signed for rounds of 68, with Levy carding a 70 to sit a shot ahead of England's Robert Rock and Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti.