Stephanie McMahon says management might sell off WWE

New Delhi: Since the day WWE chairman Vince McMahon invested in Alfa Entertainment, rumours surfaced that he could also sell off WWE. In a recent interview to Bloomberg Businessweek, Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon, wife of legendary wrestler and WWE stakeholder Triple H, said that the management is zeroing in on which investor to sell the company to.

Vince McMahon seems to have been following the trend though. A few weeks back, reports said that mix martial arts company UFC was sold, and now, he too is contemplating the same move. However, Triple H confirmed that Vince had his sights set on quite a few alternatives as well.

Wrestlers such as John Cena, Batista and The Rock are now famous Hollywood celebrities but they have been the ones who contributed heavily towards WWE's success.

With WWE a PG product, big fishes Disney and 21st Century Fox could be the frontrunners trying to invest in WWE. Disney recently invested in Marvel and Star Wars, and a possibility looms they could consume WWE as well.

Aiming to make WWE an international brand, the entertainment company has been focused on getting international wrestlers onboard to enhance its audience appeal.