Sunny Leone turns co-owner of Premier Futsal franchise Kerala Cobras

New Delhi: Premier Futsal announced on Friday that actress Sunny Leone will be the co-owner and brand ambassador of the Kochi-based franchise Kerala Cobras.

Premier Futsal Season 2 is set to kick off on September 15 in Mumbai where matches will be played at NSCI, Worli until September 17.

The next round of matches are to be played in Bengaluru from September 19 to September 24 at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled to be held in Dubai from September 26 to October 1, Premier Futsal said in a media release.

The inaugural edition of the five-a-side event featured soccer legends Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Hernan Crespo, Michel Salgado, Falcao and Ronaldhino, who is all set to return for this season too, the release added.