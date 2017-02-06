close
Super Bowl 2017: TV listing, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue
New Delhi: Super Bowl – the gold standard of sports promotion is ready for yet another installment with lot of noises and fireworks, and American celebrities.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl, from TV listing to timing, and of course for the uninitiated, what's the fuss all about...

Teams: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Date & Time: February 6 (Monday); 5:00 IST

TV Listing: Sony Six SD/HD channel

Live Streaming: sonlyliv.com

Halftime performers: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

