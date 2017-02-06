Super Bowl 2017: TV listing, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LI.
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 00:43
Courtesy: Twitter
New Delhi: Super Bowl – the gold standard of sports promotion is ready for yet another installment with lot of noises and fireworks, and American celebrities.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Super Bowl, from TV listing to timing, and of course for the uninitiated, what's the fuss all about...
Teams: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons
Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Date & Time: February 6 (Monday); 5:00 IST
TV Listing: Sony Six SD/HD channel
Live Streaming: sonlyliv.com
Halftime performers: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 00:01
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!