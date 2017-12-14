Sushil Kumar all set for Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is all set to prove his mettle at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, to be held in Johannesburg from December 15-17.

Sushil, the winner of four gold medals and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Championship, will be competing at an international event for the first time in three years.

(Also read: Sushil Kumar to make PWL debut)

"Delighted to represent my country once again in #CommonwealthChampionShip All set to bring laurels to my land. Need blessings and good wishes. #JaiHind," Sushil wrote on his Twitter account.

Sushil bagged a gold medal last month at the National Championship in Indore following his return to the mat after three long years.

(Also read: Two-time Olympic-medalist Sushil Kumar wins gold at National Wrestling championship)

Although Sushil hardly broke a sweat on his way to the yellow metal at the Nationals as three of his rivals gave him a walkover in men's 74kg freestyle competition. He just fought the initial two round bouts where he battled for just 2 minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat.

(Also read: Sushil Kumar should not accept 'unsportsmanlike' nationals gold: Farhan Akhtar)

Gearing up for next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games, the 34-year-old is also expected to participate in the Pro- Wrestling League (PWL).