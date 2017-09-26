Sushil Kumar's coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the wrestler

New Delhi: India’s star wrestler Sushil Kumar’s coach has applied for the Padma Bhushan for his ward. While Sushil has been awarded the Padma Shri in the past in the year 2011, the Padma Bhushan award is a rank higher.

Sushil has till date been the only bona fide Indian athlete to have won two Olympic medals (which include a silver and a bronze). On the nomination for the prestigious award, Sushil was quoted to be saying to ANI, “Coach Yashveer has applied for Padma Bhushan award for me.”

Sushil, being the understated athlete and man he is, has been away from the media limelight for quite a while. The last one heard of him was earlier this year when speaking to PTI, top WWE official Canyon Ceman had denied that Sushil is joining the entertainment-based wrestling league.

Talking on Sushil, Ceman had said, “I was happy to meet with him. This clearly is a guy who commands respect. He is a national icon. but it was hard for us to convince him, from being a national icon of India to come to America where there are no guarantees that he is going to make it through this very competitive system.”