Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra

Bindra was only 17 while competing in Sydney. Eight years later, at the Beijing Olympics, the air rifle shooter became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 20:27
Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra

Mumbai: His performance may have been forgettable in the 2000 Sydney Olympics but Abhinav Bindra today said it was that maiden Games outing which instilled in him the belief that he could one day win the gold medal in the world's biggest sporting event.

Bindra was only 17 while competing in Sydney. Eight years later, at the Beijing Olympics, the air rifle shooter became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

"I went to five Olympic Games and my favourite is Sydney. Why I enjoyed the Sydney so much, (it is) because of the people of Australia. For me Sydney Olympics is special, I finished 10th or 11th at those games. My performance at Sydney game me the belief that one day perhaps I can go and win the gold medal (at the Olympics)," Bindra said here.

The 34-year-old, who remains India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, finished on the podium in 10m air rifle event.

Bindra was speaking at the Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland media conference to announce the launch of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Quest.

He said the Commonwealth Games has its own importance.

"The Commonwealth Games is an important benchmark in the whole career path of an athlete. The three multi-sporting disciplines where we participate in - Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic Games. Each one is a stepping stone to building up to the Olympic Games and each one is important. The level, competitions differ event to event, but they all are important.

"I won nine medals at the Commonwealth Games but I ended up winning my first individual gold at the last games (2014 Glasgow)," he said.

Asked whether eight years of time should be given to an athlete to give a shot at an Olympic medal, Bindra quipped, "It takes about eight years to develop as an Olympic athlete, very few athletes actually who go there win medal in their first Games."

"10,000 athletes go and compete at an Olympic Games, only 300 go back with a gold medal, the number is very, very less. It takes time for an athlete to develop, you have to give the athletes a chance and time to develop and go there.

"The experience which they gain from their first Games, they may not (win) a medal, but it is going to add to their experience which will help them to go and win in perhaps next Games," he signed off.  

TAGS

2000 Sydney Olympicsabhinav bindraOlympics

