हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Syed Modi International

Syed Modi International: Saina Nehwal loses in final, settles for silver

Former world number one Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best as she slumped to straight games defeat at the hands of China's Han Yue in the finals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship here on Sunday. 

Syed Modi International: Saina Nehwal loses in final, settles for silver
Image credit: Reuters

Lucknow: Former world number one Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best as she slumped to straight games defeat at the hands of China's Han Yue in the finals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship here on Sunday. 

Second seed Nehwal, who was eyeing her fourth title at the tournament, went down 18-21, 8-21 against Han, a 2017 world junior championship silver-medallist, in the summit showdown that lasted a little more than a half and hour. 

The 28-year-old shuttler had on Saturday showcased a rich vein of form as she rebounded strongly from a game down to claim a 12-21, 21-7 , 21-6 win over Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan and book her place in the finals.Nehwal had earlier won the titles in 2009, 2014 and 2015 editions of the tournament. 

Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy and men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also lost their respective final matches. 

Rankireddy and Shetty squandered a 18-14 lead in the second game before eventually suffering a 11-21, 20-22 defeat against second seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in a 38-minute match of the men's doubles event. 
 
Ponnappa and Reddy, on the other hand, lost to the Malaysian team of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean 15-21, 13-21 to settle for the silver medal in the women's doubles. 

Tags:
Syed Modi InternationalSaina NehwalAshwini PonnappaN. Sikki Reddy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close